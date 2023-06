June 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Thomas Chazhikadan, Parliament member from Kottayam, has become the first MP from the State to achieve a cent percent utilisation of MP funds allotted by the Union government. An official statement here on Thursday said the MP has utilised completely the fund of ₹7 crore on public projects across different sectors. The allocation of the next instalment from the Centre will be made after conducting an audit of the amount spent.

