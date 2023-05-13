ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam medical college transplants liver of brain-dead person

May 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Organs harvested from Kailas Nath of Tazhathangadi, a social activist, gives a new lease of life to seven persons

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time in the government sector in Kerala, the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam has successfully transplanted the liver of a brain-dead donor.

Health Minister Veena George visited the hospital here on Saturday to meet 52-year-old Sujatha, a native of Wayanad, who had undergone the transplant. The Minister congratulated the medical team that performed the surgery.

Ms. Sujatha underwent the liver transplant surgery here on April 25. She received the liver of 23-year-old Kailas Nath of Tazhathangadi, a social activist. The organs harvested from the deceased person has given a new lease of life seven persons.

