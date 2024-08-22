Kottayam medical college pioneers advanced cardiac surgical techniques

In a significant achievement, the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Kottayam Medical College has pioneered an advanced cardiac surgical techniques to address vascular inflammation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team recently performed highly complex off-pump submitral aneurysm and subclavian artery aneurysm surgeries at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH). An official statement said these innovative procedures not only enhance patient safety and treatment outcomes but also reduce costs compared to traditional methods.

The recognition of these ground-breaking techniques has been published in prestigious international journals, including the Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submitral aneurysm, a rare and challenging cardiac condition associated with the posterior mitral valve leaflet, involves a swelling of the blood vessel, which, if left untreated, can lead to life-threatening complications. The off-pump submitral aneurysm surgery, developed at Kottayam Medical College, represents a significant leap forward in the treatment of this condition. The procedure allows surgeons to operate on the beating heart, eliminating the need to stop its function—dramatically reducing risks and improving patient outcomes.

The cardiothoracic team here has developed a minimally invasive approach using echocardiography to guide the operation through small incisions, without halting the heart. This technique not only shortens surgery time and minimizes blood loss but also accelerates recovery.

Led by Dr. T.K. Jayakumar, the surgical team also comprise Dr. Manjusha N. Pillai, Dr. Veena Vasudev, Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Dr. Naufal, Dr. Nithish, and Dr. Vineetha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.