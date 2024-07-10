Kottayam Medical College Hospital achieves breakthrough in heart surgery

Adding yet another feather to its cap, the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam successfully performed a cutting-edge cardiology interventional procedure on Wednesday, closing a sinus venosus atrial septal defect (ASD) in a patient’s heart.

This procedure, similar to angioplasty, involved the insertion of a stent through a keyhole incision. Conducted on a 42-year-old resident of Pala, the intervention took place in the cath lab, where the defect — typically addressed through complex heart surgeries — was sealed using this advanced method.

Health Minister Veena George extended her congratulations to the medical team for their exemplary work. The procedure, overseen by the paediatric cardiology department due to the congenital nature of the defect, highlights the hospital’s commitment to innovative medical practices.

According to an official statement, the keyhole procedure minimised bleeding, eliminating the need for blood transfusion, and significantly reduced the patient’s recovery time compared to traditional surgery. After receiving intensive care, the patient was discharged and required minimal rest.

The successful procedure was led by Anil S.R., Senior Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist. Doctors Haripriya Jayakumar and Saji KM and Cath lab technicians were part of the team.