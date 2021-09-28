Kottayam MCH to be ready to conduct liver transplant in two months

Minister inaugurates ₹8.89-crore development work at hospital

The Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, will be ready to conduct its first liver transplant surgery within two months, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Inaugurating a slew of development projects worth over ₹8.89-crore at the hospital here on Tuesday, the Minister said the launch of the liver transplant surgery would pave the way for a major change in public health sector. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and systems for the treatment of the common man, the hospital had witnessed the commissioning of several projects over the past five years, she said.

Haematology dept.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan, who presided over the function, said efforts were under way to set up a haematology department in the medical college and ₹12 lakh had been sanctioned from his MLA fund to purchase new equipment for the liver transplant surgery department.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, delivered the keynote address. Medical College Superintendent T.K. Jayakumar presented the development report.

At a meeting to review various projects at the hospital, directives were issued to complete work on the ₹16.6-crore Pharmacy College project by December. The meeting also decided to hold talks with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board regarding the completion of the ₹136-crore surgical block.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of work on the cardiology block, coming up in a five-storey building, on the hospital campus.

Other projects under construction include the Surgical Store (₹3 crore) and Paramedical Hostel (₹6 crore), a ₹564-crore Super Specialty Block and ₹11.50 crore Territorial Cancer Center.

Plans are afoot to kick-start works on the ₹1.26-crore Infectious Diseases Institute while the Public Works Department has already prepared an estimate of ₹83 crore for the construction of a mother and child hospital. The project report for the Trauma Care Centre, meanwhile, is in the early stages of preparation.