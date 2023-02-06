Kottayam MCH performs transcatheter aortic valve implantation

February 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Adding yet another feather in its cap, the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam has successfully performed its first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), an advanced and minimally invasive procedure to replace the aortic valve in the heart.

According to hospital authorities, a 61-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta, who underwent the surgery on Saturday, is recovering well at the hospital. An alternative to open-heart surgery, TAVI is being done by inserting a catheter through the blood vessels without opening the heart.

Lesser cost

The procedure, which usually costs around ₹13 lakh, could be completed at ₹11 lakh at the hospital here, said a statement. The peculiarity of TAVI is that it does not make the patient unconscious and does not cause a large wound and the blood loss is less, it added.

TAVI is performed in people who need to replace the damaged aortic valve, but cannot undergo open-heart surgery because of age or some disabilities. It is usually performed in cases of aortic stenosis and very mild aortic valve leakage.

The surgery is most suited for patients who are aged and those who have lung disease or have reduced heart pumping. After a brief stay at the hospital, the patient can return to normal life very quickly.

The surgery was led by a team consisting of doctors V.L. Jayaprakash, Ashish Kumar, N. Jayaprasad and others.

Health Minister Veena George and Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan congratulated the medical team for successfully performing the surgery.