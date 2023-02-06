HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kottayam MCH performs transcatheter aortic valve implantation

Minimally invasive procedure to replace damaged aortic valve done on patients who cannot undergo open-heart surgery because of age or disabilities

February 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adding yet another feather in its cap, the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam has successfully performed its first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), an advanced and minimally invasive procedure to replace the aortic valve in the heart.

According to hospital authorities, a 61-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta, who underwent the surgery on Saturday, is recovering well at the hospital. An alternative to open-heart surgery, TAVI is being done by inserting a catheter through the blood vessels without opening the heart.

Lesser cost

The procedure, which usually costs around ₹13 lakh, could be completed at ₹11 lakh at the hospital here, said a statement. The peculiarity of TAVI is that it does not make the patient unconscious and does not cause a large wound and the blood loss is less, it added.

TAVI is performed in people who need to replace the damaged aortic valve, but cannot undergo open-heart surgery because of age or some disabilities. It is usually performed in cases of aortic stenosis and very mild aortic valve leakage.

The surgery is most suited for patients who are aged and those who have lung disease or have reduced heart pumping. After a brief stay at the hospital, the patient can return to normal life very quickly.

The surgery was led by a team consisting of doctors V.L. Jayaprakash, Ashish Kumar, N. Jayaprasad and others.

Health Minister Veena George and Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan congratulated the medical team for successfully performing the surgery.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.