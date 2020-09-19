Kottayam logs 263 cases

As many as 263 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 260 contracted the virus through local transmission. Vazhappally panchayat led the tally with 34 cases followed by Kottayam with 26 cases. Ettumanur reported 20 cases while cases were also reported from Pambady-13, Panchikkad- 11, Kurichy-10 etc.

With 116 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 2,587 active cases.

As the cases continue to spiral, the Kottayam district panchayat has decided to set up kiosks for collecting swab samples in various government health centres so as to augment the number of daily tests.

Authorities say the objective is to contain the spread of the disease by identifying the patients in the earlier stage of infection. Moreover, the primary contacts of the patients can also be sent to isolation before they make social interactions. The kiosks will be set up primary health centres, family health centres, and community health centres.

The district panchayat has also directed the Health Department to increase the number of RT-PCR and antigen tests, besides setting up mobile inspection units.