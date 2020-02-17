Kottayam is all set for Arogya Jagratha launch

The district-level inauguration of the Arogya Jagratha programme, launched by the Health Department to prevent and control infectious diseases, will be carried out by the Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman here on Tuesday.

Former Minister and MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, will preside Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, will deliver the keynote address. District panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu and all other legislators from Kottayam will be present. District Medical Officer (DMO) Jacob Varghese will carry out a presentation.

The inaugural session will be followed by a seminar led by Jose Joseph, Principal of the Kottayam Government Medical College and K.R. Rajan, Deputy DMO, Kottayam. More than 1,000 volunteers, including ASHA workers, students, field officers of the Health Department and Kudumbasree workers, will attend the session.

The project, launched in the wake of a dengue outbreak in the State in 2016, is being implemented in association with local bodies, government departments and voluntary organisations. It envisages organising drives and awareness sessions at the grassroots to prevent mosquito-borne and water-borne diseases, including leptospirosis, dengue and chikungunya.Apart from prevention and control of infectious diseases, the programme focusses on tackling outbreak of diseases, including Nipah and COVID-19, making available the treatment protocols for various diseases and imparting continuous medical education.

Expert doctors

In case of disease outbreaks, a panel of expert doctors will be formed for guiding others and formulating action plans in prevention and control of infectious diseases.