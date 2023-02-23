ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam International Film Festival begins on Friday

February 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Saint Omer, a French feature film that has received numerous international awards, will be the opening film to be screened as part of the Kottayam International Film Festival which is slated to begin here on Friday.

An official statement issued here on Thursday said the film will be screened at Anaswara and Asha theatres at 6 p.m. following the opening ceremony.

The five-day event will be inaugurated by Cooperation and Registrations Minister V.N. Vasavan at 5 p.m. Veteran filmmaker Jayaraj, who is chairman of the festival organising committee, will deliver the introductory speech.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eminent filmmaker Saeed Akthar Mirza will be the chief guest, while Kottayam municipal chairperson Bincy Sebastian will preside.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, will release the festival book by presenting it to Premkumar, vice-chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Film Academy. The festival bulletin will be released by district panchayat president K.V. Bindu by handing it over to the District Police Chief K. Karthik.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Secretary C. Ajoy, festival organising committee convener Pradeep Nair and others will participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US