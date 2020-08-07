Kottayam grapples with twin threats

Eastern parts of the district wary of landslips, low-lying western areas face inundation

The torrential rain lashing Kottayam for the past couple of days have reignited fears of another flood in the region for the third consecutive year.

Rainfall, which began on Thursday in the high-ranges of the district and intensified in the night, caused a surge in the water level of all major rivers in the district. The water level in the Meenchil, Manimala, and Muvattupuzha rivers continued to rise throughout the day. The run-off water entered houses, roads, and farmlands in several areas.

Man drowns

The floodwaters claimed the life of a 61-year-old man at Bharanganam. The deceased, identified as Louis Joseph, was returning home when he fell in the Akkathodu rivulet and drowned. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed him to a hospital, but to no avail.

A few landslips were reported from the high-ranges in the Poonjar-Erattupettah region. The landslips caused a sharp rise in the water level of Meenachil, which stood at 12.885 metres near Pala around 3 p.m.

Floodwaters also took over the causeways at Mundakkayam, Kanamala, Kokkayar, Pazhayidam and Mookenpetty, besides entering Pala town and adjacent areas. Traffic along the Angel Valley region on the eastern side was cut off completely and the entire region was marooned.

With the rain refusing to subside, people in the high-ranges are living in fear of landslips whereas the low-lying areas in western part of the district are under the threat of inundation. Several areas in the Vaikom region, including Kallara, Vaikraprayar and Ezhumanthuruth, were flooded. Traffic to the high-range regions remained disrupted for most part of the day .

To relief camps

District Collector M. Anjana and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman reviewed the flood situation during a meeting convened at the Meenachil taluk office in the afternoon. “As the rain continues unabated, we have begun relocating people from the vulnerable areas like Poonjar and Koottickal to relief camps,” the Collector said.

Kottayam recorded an average rainfall of 50 mm while Kozha, near Kuravilangadu, received 102 mm rainfall.

Earlier, on Thursday evening, the incessant rain accompanied by squally wind brought down several trees, snapping power cables and damaging parked vehicles. The extent of damage caused by the winds is yet to be estimated.

15 relief camps

Till Friday evening, 15 relief camps were opened in the district, which accommodated 298 people from 122 families.