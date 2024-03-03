GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kottayam Government Dental College gets new block

March 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George here on Sunday inaugurated the administrative and research block at the Kottayam Government Dental College and works on the Institute of Infectious Diseases at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

Addressing the function, the Minister expressed the State government’s commitment to propel Kerala into a global health hub, particularly in the realm of dental treatment.

The dental college building, constructed at a cost of ₹16.5 crore, boasts advanced facilities dedicated to world-class dental health education. It accommodates functional spaces such as the Principal’s office, pre-clinical labs, library, and auditorium. It also hosts the first skill lab in any dental college in the government sector.

The building that will host the Institute of Infectious Diseases at the Medical College hospital is being constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore with National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development’s (NABARD’s) assistance.

The five storey structure, with a built-up area of 6,000 square meters, includes outpatient facilities along with various laboratories, ICU units, treatment rooms, pharmacy, and state-of-the-art operation theatres.

Authorities intend to complete the basement floor and ground floor of the building by using up the amount sanctioned in the first phase.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.