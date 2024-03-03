Kottayam Government Dental College gets new block

March 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Health Minister Veena George here on Sunday inaugurated the administrative and research block at the Kottayam Government Dental College and works on the Institute of Infectious Diseases at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

Addressing the function, the Minister expressed the State government’s commitment to propel Kerala into a global health hub, particularly in the realm of dental treatment.

The dental college building, constructed at a cost of ₹16.5 crore, boasts advanced facilities dedicated to world-class dental health education. It accommodates functional spaces such as the Principal’s office, pre-clinical labs, library, and auditorium. It also hosts the first skill lab in any dental college in the government sector.

The building that will host the Institute of Infectious Diseases at the Medical College hospital is being constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore with National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development’s (NABARD’s) assistance.

The five storey structure, with a built-up area of 6,000 square meters, includes outpatient facilities along with various laboratories, ICU units, treatment rooms, pharmacy, and state-of-the-art operation theatres.

Authorities intend to complete the basement floor and ground floor of the building by using up the amount sanctioned in the first phase.