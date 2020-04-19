Kottayam gets ready to ease lockdown

Having decided to ease the lockdown restrictions in Kottayam from Tuesday onwards, authorities have come up with an elaborate plan to make sure that the relaxations do not affect the region’s defence against the viral outbreak.

To begin with, check posts will be opened at 14 major entry points to the district so as to regulate inter-district and inter-State travels.

Monitor movement

The check posts, to be operated by a joint team of police, Health, Revenue and Motor Vehicle Department, will strictly monitor the movement of people to and from the district.

As per the decision, the check points will come up at Idinjillam (MC Road), Payippadu, Kidangara, and Nedungadapally in Changanassery Taluk; Poothota, Neerappara, and Ambika Market in Vaikom Taluk; Mundakayam, Plachery, Kanamala Bridge (Sabarimala Road) in Kanjirappally Taluk; Nellappara, Muttam – Kanjiram junction, Puthuveli bridge Junction, and Vagamon Vazhikkadavu in Meenachil Taluk.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has also issued strict directions to the inspection teams to send persons with symptoms of COVID-19 disease to the nearest government hospital for further examination.

Those who come to Kottayam with special permission from other States or hot-spot districts should report at the Corona Control Room (Phone-1057) and remain under surveillance for 14 days.

Forest routes

Besides, police personnel will be deployed along the forest routes and other avenues to regulate the inter-district movement of people through alternative routes.

At the same time, there will be no restrictions on the movement of private vehicles within the district.

“The degree of relaxations will be subject to daily review, based on which updates or additions to the conditions will be made,” said an official.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC will remain in Paippad and Erattupetta as a precautionary move.

While the district administration considers Paippad as a sensitive area following the public protest staged by the inter-State migrant workers, Erattupetta has reported recurring instances of lockdown violations.

According to officials, inter-district travel will be permitted for some special categories including medical, pregnancy, marriage etc.

Power to give permission

“The Collector, as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has the discretionary powers to give permission for inter-district travels in certain circumstances. As per the present understanding between the district administrations, travel between the districts will be allowed only with a special pass issued by the Collector of the originating district,” they said.