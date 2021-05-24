Kottayam gears up to face monsoon

Deepening of canals ahead of the upcoming monsoon has reached the final stage in Kottayam. A scene from the Chanthakadavu canal.

KOTTAYAM

24 May 2021 22:53 IST

Arrangements include relief camps, emergency rescue facilities, and control rooms

With just over a week left for the southwest monsoon to set in over the region, the Kottayam district administration has expedited the preparatory works for flood risk management.

According to officials, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already completed arrangements on the basis of the Orange Book-2020, which features the standard operating procedures and the action to be taken in the event of any natural calamities and disasters.

This included the arrangement of relief camps in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, emergency rescue facilities, and control rooms that function round-the-clock.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan, who chaired an online meeting the other day to review the preparedness, has directed officials to complete the remaining works at the earliest. “All departments should take care to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Authority. New buildings and facilities should be identified to start relief camps replacing the buildings that currently serve as COVID care centres and camps in flood-prone areas. Special care should be taken in case of transfer of COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine to camps,” Vasavan said.

The Minister also directed the District Paddy officer to complete the paddy procurement process in the district without delay.

District Collector M. Anjana and heads of various departments briefed the Minister about the preparations in respective areas. Meanwhile, the authority has directed the Public Works Roads Department and Irrigation Department, Tehsildar, and Taluk Surveyor to cut down the trees along the banks of the Vaikom KV canal that pose danger to public life.

The Agriculture and Irrigation Departments and local bodies have been asked to conduct the check dams in the respective locations.

The Department of Mining and Geology has been directed to ensure smooth flow of water in the streams in hilly areas and to remove any obstructions.

Direction to KSEB

The Disaster Management Authority has directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to COVID special hospitals and care centres.

The Animal Husbandry Department and the Dairy Development Department have been tasked to ensure the protection of livestock while shifting people to the relief camps.