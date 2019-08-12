Kottayam gears up for more rain

Even as the flood waters gushing from the high ranges continued to wreak havoc in the low-lying areas of Kottayam, the district is gearing up for another spell of heavy rain in view of the reports of a depression taking shape over the Bay of Bengal.

Following alerts of possible landslides in Theekkoy, Koottikkal and Melukavu regions during the next couple of days, people in the eastern region of the Meenachil Taluk have begun moving out to the relief camps. As many as eight new camps have been opened in the Theekkoy, Thalanad and Poonjar Thekkekkara villages.

With some people showing reluctance to move off from their houses, the district administration has directed the officers concerned to be vigilant about the situation and placed informers in the landslide-prone locations to quickly pass the information any time at night.

As more heavy rains are forecast in the district, District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu has declared a holiday to all educational institutions including professional colleges on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman convened a meeting of authorities and reviewed the flood situation

Meanwhile, water-level continued to rise in the western parts of Kottayam including Upper Kuttanad with more camps being opened during the day. As on Monday evening, as many as 149 camps are functioning in the district, which together accommodated 22,534 people from 7,083 families.

Hundreds of houses and several acres of paddy fields in the backwater region starting from Changanassery to Chempu remained under water with breach of bunds being reported. Crops including rubber, banana, vegetables, nutmeg, coconut, arecanut, pepper, tapioca and other tuber crops were destroyed massively across the district.

Meanwhile, protest is brewing over the inability of the authorities in resuming the boat service between Alappuzha and Changanassery due to the presence of the water hyacinths in the boat channel . The water route had proved useful in evacuating people stranded in the interiors of Kuttanad during the great deluge last year.