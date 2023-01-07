Kottayam film school director dismisses allegations, terms protests a conspiracy

January 07, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In the eye of a storm over alleged caste discrimination in academia, Shankar Mohan, director of the KR Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala, says the raging protests against him are a conspiracy.

“Unfortunately, it has played out at a time when the institution was moving to a different level. I am fully aware of who all are involved in this. The students are being used to pursue their agenda,” he told The Hindu.

The furore at the State-run film school began on December 5, triggered by a slew of accusations – from caste discrimination to forcing a group of women workers into doing domestic labour. A protest staged by the students during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) the following week in Thiruvananthapuram brought renewed focus on the issue and the institution that has battled a series of protests from students since its inception.

Mr. Mohan, on his part, has dismissed the allegations of profiling people on the basis of their caste. He asserts that there was no need for the students to go on a strike as several forums are in place to redress their grievances. “Even if the protesters felt that these forums were unresponsive, they could have approached the chairman and the government,” he says.

Mr. Mohan, instead, attributes the unrest to the dissent over enforcement of discipline in the institute under his supervision. “When I sacked one of the security guards upon finding out his role in supplying liquor on the campus, he joined forces with a couple of disgruntled employees to create this whole drama,” he says.

As to the introduction of a cut-off mark at the last minute and not filling majority of the seats for the reserved category students, Mr. Mohan clarified that the admission process was carried out through a government agency, the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. “Even if we erred on the admission and reservation norms, the agency should have advised us in a timely manner. Instead, it served us a letter stating its objection to the admission process about four months after it was completed,” he says.

Mr. Mohan says the decision to cut down the duration of courses by one year was based on an advice from Kumar Sahni given to the Kerala State Higher Education Council. The proposal was thoroughly discussed by the institute’s academic council chaired by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, he adds.

Referring to the developments at the IFFK venue, he said it is unfortunate that a few filmmakers had decided to join the protesters without even trying to find out what the institute management had to say. “Individuals having different agendas found a common platform and they used it,” says Mr. Mohan.