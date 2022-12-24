Kottayam film institute shut temporarily, students suspend stir

December 24, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The ongoing protests by students against alleged caste discrimination at the State-run K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala, here have been suspended in view of a government decision to close down the institute for two weeks.

Confirming the suspension of protests, the students’ council that spearheads the agitation said it would resume protests when the institute reopens on January 8. Based on a directive from the District Collector, the institute director issued an order asking the students to vacate the hostel immediately.

“As soon as we received the order on Saturday evening, we contacted the District collector and sought time to vacate the hostel. Accordingly, we will be leaving the campus on Sunday morning,” said Sreedev Suprakash, chairman of the students’ council.

The other day, District Collector P.K. Jayasree issued an order under Section 81 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 to shut the institute temporarily, till January 8. The decision was taken in view of the students warning of escalating their protests into a huger strike from the Christmas day and possible worsening of the law and order situation.

The students have been on a protest since December 5 demanding the ouster of institute director Shankar Mohan for alleged caste discrimination.