Kottayam district panchayat’s Budget focuses on several innovative schemes

February 12, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The annual Budget for the Kottayam district panchayat in the fiscal year 2024-25 outlines several significant initiatives, including the creation of Happiness Parks and Smart Anganwadis, as well as welfare programmes supporting self-employment for mothers of differently abled children.

Presented by District Panchayat president K.V. Bindu, the budget forecasts a revenue of ₹132.27 crore and an expenditure of ₹128.18 crore, resulting in a surplus of ₹4.18 crore. Among its key features is the inclusion of the Puaranjani scheme, designed to provide follow-up treatment medications for economically disadvantaged individuals undergoing organ transplant surgery. Additionally, the budget addresses the needs of economically backward patients by allocating resources for the distribution of dialysis kits.

A central focus of the budget is the transformation of existing dumping sites into recreational spaces known as Happiness Parks, with plans to establish one in each division of the district panchayat. To enhance fruit and vegetable processing, a food processing centre is slated for construction in Kozha near Kuravilangad, alongside efforts to revive the farm tourism sector, particularly at the district farm in Kozha.

In response to climate change concerns, the budget introduces a comprehensive carbon-neutral plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This involves transitioning government offices in the district to solar power.

In the realm of animal welfare, the budget proposes the establishment of a new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in Vazhoor block, complementing the existing centre in Kodimatha. Efforts to improve Anganwadis include the transformation of one facility in each division into a smart facility, while a marketing centre in front of the district panchayat office will provide support for Kudumbashree units and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Addressing lifestyle diseases, the budget outlines plans for establishing an open gym and constructing playgrounds in schools across the district. Collaboration with various local bodies aims to create self-employment opportunities for mothers of differently abled children. Palliative care will be extended to every household through an extensive plan.

In an effort to enhance school infrastructure, the budget allocates resources for cutting-edge science laboratories in government schools. The well-being of the elderly is addressed through the implementation of the “Women’s Thozhil Sena Sahayatrika” Scheme at the local level, in collaboration with grama and block panchayats.

Under the Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam programme, material collection facilities (MCFs) will be established, and vehicles will be allocated to grama panchayats lacking transportation facilities for the Haritha Karma Sena. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Pet Grooming Centre and a goat rearing centre are planned for establishment at the district farm in Kozha.