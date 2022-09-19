Kottayam district panchayat to implead in stray dog case

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
September 19, 2022 22:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kottayam district panchayat has decided to file an impleading petition in the Supreme Court in the stray dog case.

A decision to this effect was made at a meeting of the panchayat here on Monday, presided over by its president Nirmala Jimmy. The meeting also directed the different local bodies in the district to ensure that the abattoirs in their respective areas install waste treatment units . The licence of those units which fail to implement the mechanism would be cancelled.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by the District Collector P.K. Jayasree directed the local bodies to complete the plan revision for funds before September 24 to start Animal Birth Control Centres (ABC). As per the direction, the grama panchayats should transfer ₹3 lakh each to the fund where as the block panchayats and municipalities are required to transfer ₹5 lakh each. The district panchayat will also contribute an amount not less than ₹10 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding that it was mandatory to take licence for pet dogs before September 30, the Collector entrusted the local body secretaries to ensure that pet dogs and cats were vaccinated.

Ms.Jimmy said the ABC shelters set up at Kodimatha would be opened before September 30 . While the Pala municipality and Vazhoor block panchayat have expressed willingness to open shelters , most local bodies in the district have not been able to provide the requisite land for opening the centre.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms.Jimmy also called for prioritizing the vaccination for stray dogs in school premises. Ward-level committees should create awareness on the measures to be adopted in case of a stray dog attack, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app