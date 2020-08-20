Kottayam district administration takes over Jacobite church

Amidst protests, the Kottayam district administration here on Thursday took possession of the St. Marthasmooni Jacobite Syrian Church in Thiruvarppu following a High Court order to implement the Supreme Court verdict.
Kottayam Tehsildar PG Rajendra Babu , assisted by a strong police contingent, arrived at the spot around 4 a.m and broke open its gate to enter the church premises. This was followed by an announcement with regard to the official take over of the parish church and the buildings in its premises.
The district administration had earlier served a notice with regard to the take over to the parish church authorities.
The keys of the church will be surrendered in the court while a report on the take over proceedings will be given to the District Collector. The Collector, after verifying the report and analysing the law and order situation, will decide on the date for handing over the keys to the Orthodox faction.
The Jacobite faction, which had been having control of the church, staged a protest against the take over decision. Hundreds of Jacobite supporters had gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the Orthodox faction.
However, the take over proceedings passed off peacefully.
