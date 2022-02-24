Kottayam declared full digital banking district

Second district in State to attain status after Thrissur

Riding on the back of the successful implementation of the Digital Kottayam project, the district has become the second fully digital banking district in Kerala after Thrissur.

District Collector P.K. Jayasree made the announcement at a brief function held here on Thursday. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Kerala & Lakshadweep Regional Director Reeny Ajith and SBI Kerala Circle Chief General Manager Sreekant and others were among those present. The project was initiated by the RBI and the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Kerala, in collaboration with the district administration.

An official statement said the objective of the scheme was to enable around 50 lakh savings bank account holders and 70,000 business account holders of various banks in Kottayam to avail themselves of any of the digital services available, thus enabling them to cope with the new generation payment systems.

Launched in October 2021, as many as 750 digital awareness camps were organised across the district by Lead Bank Kottayam and various money-lending companies of Kottayam.