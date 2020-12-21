Kottayam college wins hackathon

Reboot Kerala organised by Higher Education Department, ASAP

A team from the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam, on Sunday emerged winners of Reboot Kerala Hackathon 2020 organised jointly by the Higher Education Department and the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

Team Ciberon trumped 29 other teams to finish first at the finale of the Statewide hackathon that got under way in November 2019.

Other winners

Team Blitzkrieg of the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; and Team Promethans of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, emerged first and second runners-up.

Team Delta Intellec of the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam, earned a special jury mention.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who inaugurated the valedictory session of the three-day long finale, stressed on the role of the student community in aiding the State’s economic growth.

He added that competitions such as hackathons auger well for intellectual development in students.

Kerala Startup Mission chief executive officer Sasi P. Meethal, Microsoft India executive director (public sector) Navtez Bal, National Skill Development Corporation senior head (digital skills, innovation, industry partnerships and CSR) Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Amazon India head (training and certification) Amit Mehta, Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Usha Titus and ASAP chief executive officer Veena N. Madhavan also spoke on the occasion.

Various avenues

The finalists were selected through 10 regional hackathons that provided students with platforms to solve problems that pertained to various avenues, including agriculture, health- care, water, food, energy, tourism, social justice, education, transportation, environment and disaster management.