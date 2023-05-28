ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam collectorate receives ISO certification

May 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

An official statement said the office had received ISO 9001: 2015 certification for ensuring timely access to excellent and quality services to the public and excellence in other infrastructure.

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant achievement, office of the District Collector in Kottayam has become the first District Collectorate in Kerala to receive an ISO certification.

An official statement said the office had received ISO 9001: 2015 certification for ensuring timely access to excellent and quality services to the public and excellence in other infrastructure. The certification was awarded after verifying the efficiency in digital maintenance of records, time-bound disposal of applications and complaints, provision of basic facilities for public visiting offices, display of employee information and daily attendance, and continuous training for employees. The office system had to modernised for the purpose.

A formal declaration on the certification will be made at a brief function to be held here by Revenue Minister K. Rajan on May 30. Minister of CooperationV.N. Vasavan will launch the Office Finder application on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US