Kottayam collectorate receives ISO certification

May 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant achievement, office of the District Collector in Kottayam has become the first District Collectorate in Kerala to receive an ISO certification.

An official statement said the office had received ISO 9001: 2015 certification for ensuring timely access to excellent and quality services to the public and excellence in other infrastructure. The certification was awarded after verifying the efficiency in digital maintenance of records, time-bound disposal of applications and complaints, provision of basic facilities for public visiting offices, display of employee information and daily attendance, and continuous training for employees. The office system had to modernised for the purpose.

A formal declaration on the certification will be made at a brief function to be held here by Revenue Minister K. Rajan on May 30. Minister of CooperationV.N. Vasavan will launch the Office Finder application on the occasion.