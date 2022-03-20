Kottayam Collectorate in for makeover

The District Collectorate building in Kottayam is all set for a smart makeover.

With a view to making the offices here smarter and ensuring adherence to the green protocol, the authorities have kickstarted works to make the various offices functioning here clean and people-friendly.

The new initiative, according to officials with the district administration, seeks to obtain ISO certification for the offices here, thus ensuring an enabling environment and efficient delivery of services.

A directive with regard to cleaning up the building and its premises by April first week has already been issued by District Collector P.K. Jayasree.

As part of it, each office functioning in the multi-storey building here will be assigned specific numbers and boards displaying these numbers will be installed in front of the respective sections. An updated list of offices that function on each floor along with their location will be exhibited at the entry of the respective floors, besides another one at the main entry of the Collectorate building.

“Though the names of all the offices are listed currently on the respective floors, these lists do not reflect the relocation of a few offices from here or the addition of new ones overtime. This has created a lot of confusion among the public and in this backdrop, the Public Works department has been directed to install the boards,” explained an official.

The information counters in front of the Collectorate too will be upgraded. The damaged seats and furniture in front of the offices will be replaced with new ones.

The unusable materials and paper to be collected from the offices will be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company on a monthly basis. The organic waste including food will be processed with technical assistance from the Kumarakom Krishi Vigyan Kendra while the existing Thumburmuzhy plant in the Collectorate premises too will be restored.

Official sources said plans were also afoot to establish special facilities to make the offices friendly to differently abled, women, and children in the next phase. The programme also envisages training for office staffs in management and public interface, in addition to capacity building in the final stage.