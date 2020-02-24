Kottayam Collector issues heat warning

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the temperature levels to rise by two to three degrees Celsius across the region including Kottayam, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has called upon people to be vigilant about the situation.

In an advisory, the Collector, who is also the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, directed the public to strictly abide by the directions of the disaster management authorities to prevent incidence of sun stroke due to the heat. Pregnant women, elderly people, children, and people suffering from various diseases should avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing will help combat the heat better, he said.