ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam becomes first district to alleviate extreme poverty

May 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottayam has become the first district in the State to alleviate extreme poverty, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

Inaugurating a taluk-level adalat, organised in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government, in Kottayam on Tuesday, Mr.Vasavan said 780 out of the 900 items listed in the election manifesto of the present government were being implemented.

Measures were taken to resolve problems and the government is trying to reach out to the people and find solutions to their problems, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustin presided over the event .District Panchayat President K.V. Bindu, District Collector P.K. Jayashree and others spoke on the occasion.

The taluk-level adalat at Changanassery will be held tomorrow while the event at Kanjirapalli will be held on May 6. Adalat at the Meenachil taluk is on May 8 while the event at Vaikom will be held the next day.

Meanwhile in Pathanamthitta, Health Minister Veena George led the taluk-level adalat for Kozhecherry on Tuesday. Of the 265 petitions received during the event, 65 were disposed of while action on the remaining complaints will be taken within 15-days.

Of the total complaints received, 133 pertained to local self-governing bodies while 82 complaints were related to the Revenue department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US