Kottayam and Pathanamthitta worst hit in torrential weather over central Travancore

The heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds that have battered central Travancore since, July 14, Sunday, have caused widespread troubles and claimed one life.

Reji, a 48-year-old resident of Mepral, was electrocuted by a broken power line while cutting grass on an isolated property on, July 16, Tuesday. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Official sources reported that Reji was electrocuted by a service line to a nearby church which had been broken during the showers the previous night.

Preliminary reports indicate that Kottayam has seen as many as 25 tree falls, resulting in partial damage to 16 houses and the complete destruction of one home. A large tree that uprooted on the night of July 15, Monday, damaged the Nadapanthal in front of the Ilangavu Devi temple in Kummanam. Similarly, the mortuary of the District General Hospital in Kottayam too was damaged partially following a tree fall on Monday.

Due to incessant rain in the high ranges triggering heavy water flow, authorities have imposed a ban on tourists visiting destinations such as the Marmala waterfalls, Ilaveezhapoonjira, and Illikkal Kallu. Traffic on the high-range road from Erattupetta to Wagamon has been banned at night until July 18.

Officials said the combination of strong winds and continuous rain brought down several electric poles, snapped power cables, and damaged crops across several acres of land. Fortunately, no additional casualties have been reported.

Water level in all major rivers has risen sharply, raising the threat of flooding in low-lying areas. As of Tuesday morning, the Muvattupuzha river was close to the danger mark, while the Meenachil and Manimala rivers had already surpassed the warning levels. The causeways across the Pampa at Arayanjilimon and Kurumbanmoozhy have been submerged by floodwaters.

In Pathanamthitta, 27 houses, including 15 under Kozhencherry taluk, have been damaged. A person, identified as Bindu Karkkal, sustained injuries when a tree fell on her house in Ezhumattoor.

Water levels in all major reservoirs continue to rise, with the catchment areas of the Kakki and Pampa dams receiving significant rainfall.

The authorities, meanwhile, have opened two relief camps in Pathanamthitta - one each at Vennikkulam and Thottapuzhassery.