Kottayam all set for lockdown

With the government announcing a Statewide lock down to contain the spread COVID19 disease, the district administration has put in place all the arrangements to implement the decision.

According to District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu, as part of imposing strict regulations over public life in Kottayam, the official has warned of stern action under the Epidemics Diseases Control Act and the Disaster Management Act against those violating the government orders.

Requesting the public to follow the government’s directions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Collector said a strict ban had been imposed on gathering of people at all public places including religious, cultural and sports events. Care should be given to avoid assemblage of people at the grocery stores including supermarkets.

Extreme caution

The police have been asked to maintain extreme caution against the organization of public events and book cases in case of violation of orders.

The Collector also requested the public to avoid queuing up inside the banks.

Meanwhile, the number of persons with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 admitted to the special isolation wards in Kottayam has become seven with a youth who recently returned from Bengaluru being shifted to the Kottayam General Hospital. The total number of people under home quarantine is 2,503 while as many as 17,206 persons have been examined at the various bus and railway stations.

Of the 194 samples sent for examination from the district, 155 samples have been tested negative while the results of 34 samples are yet to be received.

Earlier on Monday, the police booked three persons including a couple from Kanjirappally for violating the directions issued by the Health Department.

Couple booked

The couple, who had returned from Qatar on March 16, reportedly interacted with several persons by violating the home quarantine norms. The third person, a native of Kudamaloor, had returned from Oman recently and had been under observation of the health authorities for the past 11 days.