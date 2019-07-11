Kottayam-Alappuzha boat service to resume in August

The long wait for restoration of the boat service connecting the Kottayam and Alappuzha towns is finally over with the works on clearing the final hurdle along the Kottayam boat channel nearing completion.

According to officials, the maintenance works on the Chungathu Muppathu lift bridge, which can be operated both manually and electrically, is scheduled to be complete in over a week. “The restoration of the bridge will enable the entry of passenger boats to the Kottayam Town limits after a gap of nearly one and half year. With all hurdles cleared, the State Water Transport Department is expected to resume operations to the town here from August onward,” said P.R. Sona, chairperson, Kottayam municipality.

The mechanised bridge, which can be raised vertically up to 85 degree angle to permit passage of vessels underneath, was reported defunct in March last year in the absence of periodical maintenance and forced the SWTD to wind up its service in the sector at the Kanjiram Jetty in Thiruvarppu.

Disruptions

The disruptions in boat services have brought the lives of those residing in the backwater regions of the district to a stand still, besides affecting the operational profitability of the service.

The delay in commencing the bridges maintenance works had also drawn an intervention by the State Legal Services Authority.

Besides fixing the bridge, the authorities have also cleaned up and de-silted the 3.5 kilometre waterway from Kanjiram to Kodimatha.

Fast ferry

Confirming the resumption of services, a senior officer with the SWTD said the department was keen to operate the sector, which used to receive a huge response from the commuters as well as tourists. The restoration of the waterway will be also followed by the launch of AC fast ferry boat between Kottayam and Alappuzha.

The twin engine catamaran-type boat, with a total seating capacity of 120 seats with air-condition facility for 40 seats, will cover the 32-km long water route between Kottayam and Alappuzha in 90 minutes.

“The works on the superstructure are already complete while that on the interior is progressing fast and as of now, it is slated for a launch by the second half of August,” the official said.

The service takes a cue from the recently launched Vaikom-Ernakulam fast ferry service, which has been a huge success with a daily average income of ₹15,000 as against the operational cost of ₹7,000.