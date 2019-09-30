Kottayam-Alappuzha boat service from today

Persistent cancellations, unscheduled terminations and frayed tempers... The all too familiar problems with the boats connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha is all set to end with a full-scale restoration of the service on Tuesday.

According to SWTD officials, the first passenger ferry from Kottayam to Alappuzha will set sail from the Kodimatha boat jetty near here at 6.45 a.m . As many as 12 services will be operated every day, which also includes an early morning service from Kanjiram in Kottayam and a return service late in the evening.

According to an SWTD Traffic official, the ferry service, which offers a daily commute to Alappuzha at ₹18 with a travel time of less than two hours, always enjoyed patronage of the regular commuters. The service, which runs along he scenic backwater routes of Central Kerala and gives the passengers a chance to see life in backwater villages up close was of great demand among the tourists as well.

The persistent disruption faced by the services, however, turned away regular commuters and brought to standstill the life of those residing in the backwater region, affecting the operational profitability of the route. The operation of passenger boats up the Kodimatha boat jetty faced its first major disruption seven years ago when works on a bridge began at Kanjiram. For about five years, the boats were forced to terminate operations at the Kanjiram jetty in Thiruvarppu and though the bridge was opened to traffic two years back, the service kept hitting one hurdle after another

“By the time the Kanjiram-Malarikkal bridge opened, several temporary lift-bridges mushroomed across the 3.5 k.m boat channel from Kanjiram to Kodimatha. A majority of these wooden bridges, which were designed to be lifted vertically but remained defunct owing to lack of maintenance, stood in the way of resuming the services,” pointed out the official.

The issue was further compounded by an explosion of water hyacinths along the boat channel, besides a delay in restoring the defunct Chungathu Muppathu lift bridge.

Meanwhile, the SWTD looks to launch its AC fast ferry service along the same route soon after the model code of conduct from the bypoll in Aroor is withdrawn.

“The works on the vessel including its interior is complete and a process is on to get a fitness certificate for it. It is all set to be launched in a month's time,” said Shaji V Nair, Director, SWTD.

The twin engine catamaran-type boat, with a total seating capacity of 120 seats with AC facility for 40 seats, will cover the 32-km long water route between Kottayam and Alappuzha in less than 90 minutes.