May 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The new hospital block coming up at the Kottarakara taluk hospital will be named after Vandana Das in respect to the young house surgeon who was murdered by an assailant while on duty at the hospital, an official release issued by Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said. The Director of Health Services has been directed to carry out this instruction, said Ms. George.