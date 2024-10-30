Kottarakara bypass will be made a reality: Balagopal  

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said steps are being taken to make the Kottarakara bypass a reality to solve the constant traffic woes of residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating the renovated Karikkam- Upper Karikkam- Olayil Mukku-Eiyyamkunnu road at Kottarakara.

“Although the project is expected to cost ₹300 crore, the government is of the opinion that the travel problems of the public should be solved. Notification for land acquisition has been issued for the project. When the bypass will be thrown open for traffic, it will also pave the way for regional development of Kottarakara and better transport facilities,” said Mr. Balagopal.

The renovation of the Karikkam- Upper Karikkam- Olayil Mukku- Eiyyamkunnu road (including Kadalavila- Changayil stretch), which is an important road in Kottarakkara municipality, was carried out using bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BM and BC) at a cost of ₹9.5 crore.

Kottarakkara municipality chairperson S.R. Ramesh presided over the function while vice-chairperson Vanaja Rajeev, standing committee heads Jacob Varghese Vadakkadath, Faisal Basheer, K. Unnikrishna Menon, Mini Kumari, G. Sushma, councillors. and political party representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.