ADVERTISEMENT

Kottarakara bypass will be made a reality: Balagopal  

Published - October 30, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said steps are being taken to make the Kottarakara bypass a reality to solve the constant traffic woes of residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating the renovated Karikkam- Upper Karikkam- Olayil Mukku-Eiyyamkunnu road at Kottarakara.

“Although the project is expected to cost ₹300 crore, the government is of the opinion that the travel problems of the public should be solved. Notification for land acquisition has been issued for the project. When the bypass will be thrown open for traffic, it will also pave the way for regional development of Kottarakara and better transport facilities,” said Mr. Balagopal.

The renovation of the Karikkam- Upper Karikkam- Olayil Mukku- Eiyyamkunnu road (including Kadalavila- Changayil stretch), which is an important road in Kottarakkara municipality, was carried out using bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BM and BC) at a cost of ₹9.5 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kottarakkara municipality chairperson S.R. Ramesh presided over the function while vice-chairperson Vanaja Rajeev, standing committee heads Jacob Varghese Vadakkadath, Faisal Basheer, K. Unnikrishna Menon, Mini Kumari, G. Sushma, councillors. and political party representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US