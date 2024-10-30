GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kottarakara bypass will be made a reality: Balagopal  

Published - October 30, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said steps are being taken to make the Kottarakara bypass a reality to solve the constant traffic woes of residents.

He was inaugurating the renovated Karikkam- Upper Karikkam- Olayil Mukku-Eiyyamkunnu road at Kottarakara.

“Although the project is expected to cost ₹300 crore, the government is of the opinion that the travel problems of the public should be solved. Notification for land acquisition has been issued for the project. When the bypass will be thrown open for traffic, it will also pave the way for regional development of Kottarakara and better transport facilities,” said Mr. Balagopal.

The renovation of the Karikkam- Upper Karikkam- Olayil Mukku- Eiyyamkunnu road (including Kadalavila- Changayil stretch), which is an important road in Kottarakkara municipality, was carried out using bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BM and BC) at a cost of ₹9.5 crore.

Kottarakkara municipality chairperson S.R. Ramesh presided over the function while vice-chairperson Vanaja Rajeev, standing committee heads Jacob Varghese Vadakkadath, Faisal Basheer, K. Unnikrishna Menon, Mini Kumari, G. Sushma, councillors. and political party representatives were present.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.