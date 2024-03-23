Kottakkal Viswambhara Temple fest from April 4

March 23, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The annual festival of Viswambhara Temple at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will begin on April 4. The week-long festival widely known as Kottakkal Pooram will have a large variety of religious, art and cultural programmes.

A Nadaswara concert by Nenmara brothers N.R. Kannan and N.R. Anand will be the special programme on the inaugural day evening. On April 5 evening, Meenakshi Srinivasan will stage a Bharatanatyam performance. It will be followed by a Kathakali performance by PSV Natyasangham. They will stage Kalyanasaugandhikam and Narakasuravadham.

At 9 p.m. on April 6, Kathakali troupe PSV Natyasangham will perform Kuchelavritham, Balivijayam, and Kiratam. On April 7 morning, there will be a special melam by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and party. A Carnatic vocal concert by Ranjani and Gayatri will be staged in the evening.

On April 8 evening, Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya and Suryadipta Bhattacharya will present Hindustani Chaturangi Pushpa Veena. At 11.30 p.m., there will be Kathakali performance of Santhanagopalam and Duryodhanavadham.

On April 9 evening, Kunnakudi M. Balamuralikrishna will present a Carnatic vocal concert. There will be Dakshayagam Kathakali performance at 11.30 p.m.

On April 10 evening, Sanjay Subramanian will lead a Carnatic vocal concert.

There will be Chakyarkoothu, Ottanthullal, Paatakam, and Thayambaka on all days.

Kottakkal Pooram attracts different sections of people irrespective of religion and caste. The Viswambhara Temple in the courtyard of Kailasamandiram, the headquarters of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, is open to all sections of people.

