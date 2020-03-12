Kerala

Kottakkal Pooram cancelled

The Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has cancelled this year’s festival of Viswambhara Temple, popularly known as Kottakkal Pooram, in view of the COVID-19 spread. The festival was to begin on March 20.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 1:49:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kottakkal-pooram-cancelled/article31044666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY