May 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Rasmi Film Society will felicitate Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Academy Award winner Kottakkal Murali at the NGO Union Hall here on Tuesday evening. V. Sasikumar, former MLA, will be the chief guest at the function. The event will be followed by a short film festival, in which Alinchuvattile Thakaram Maracha Veedu directed by Vinod Mankada and Malala Weeps ‘Corona Go’ directed by Salim T. Perimbalam will be screened.