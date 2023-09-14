Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala scientist wins Springer Nature Award

September 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

C.T. Sulaiman, scientist at the Centre for Medical Plants Research, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, has won the Young Scientist Award instituted jointly by Springer Nature and the Society for Plant Research. Dr. Sulaiman bagged the award for his contributions to medicinal plants research.

The award comprising a prize voucher for 300 Euro, a citation, and a memento was given away at a national meet on the future of agriculture hosted by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on its Shalimar campus in Srinagar last week.

SKUAST-K Vice-Chancellor Nazir Ahmad Ganai gave away the award in the presence of S.K. Bhatnagar, chief editor of Vegetos, an international journal on plant research and biotechnology.

Dr. Sulaiman was the recipient of the Kerala Youth Welfare Board’s Young Scientist Award of 2018 and Dr. P.D. Sethi Memorial National Award of 2020.