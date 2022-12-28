HamberMenu
Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala receives palm leaf texts

December 28, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dhanvantari Ayurveda Bhavan, Nelluvai, director C.M. Sreekrishnan (fourth from left) handing over Ayurveda palm leaf texts to Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing director P. Madhavankutty Varier at Kottakkal on Wednesday.

Dhanvantari Ayurveda Bhavan, Nelluvai, director C.M. Sreekrishnan (fourth from left) handing over Ayurveda palm leaf texts to Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing director P. Madhavankutty Varier at Kottakkal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday received the palm leaf texts used by Cheerakkuzhy Narayanan Vaidyar, a renowned Ayurveda doctor from Thalappilly. C.M. Sreekrishnan, director of Dhanwantari Ayurveda Bhavan, Nelluvai, and teacher at VPSV Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, handed over the texts to Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier.

Dr. Varier said Arya Vaidya Sala’s publication department would preserve and digitise the palm leaf texts for the benefit of posterity.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai, trustees P. Ramkumar and Ajay K.R., publication department chief editor K. Murali, public relations officer M.T. Ramakrishnan, and doctors K. Devikrishnan, Krishnakumar Naik N., and Sreenath were present.

