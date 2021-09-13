Kerala

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala launches OTC products

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has launched a range of over-the-counter (OTC) products in its 120th year.

The 14 new OTC products are in tune with reforms introduced by former managing trustee late Dr. P.K. Warrier. According to Arya Vaidya Sala officials, two dozen new products are in the pipeline. “Many of them are going through rigorous tests in our research and development laboratories,” said Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician Madhavankutty Varier.

Dr. Varier said all the OTC products were strictly based on classical Ayurveda texts and guidelines.

The products include a pain balm, a pain spray, a handwash, a sanitiser, four types of skin care soaps, baby oil, shampoo and hair cream, and a skin-care cream.


