Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala extends care to tribespeople of Attappady

Free health care project launched

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has extended its arm of charity to the tribespeople of Attappady. The tribal community living in the 192 hamlets of Attappady will now get the free services of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital.

Arya Vaidya Sala launched the project on Thursday by tying up with Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission (SVMM), Attappady. Sholayur grama panchayat president P. Ramamurthy inaugurated the project at a function held at Moolakkada tribal hamlet.

D. Ravi, chairman of the standing committee for development, presided over the function. Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital superintendent K. Lekha, SVMM chief medical officer V. Narayanan, SVMM Trust secretary Saji Mon, ward councillor Radha, and block panchayat member G. Shaju spoke.

SVMM social worker Ajesh T. Kaipanal welcomed the gathering. Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital senior manager of administration P.P. Rajan proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr. Lekha said that collaborative healthcare project would make a lasting impact on the lives of the tribespeople of Attappady.

Arya Vaidya Sala decided to extend its caring arms to Attappady in the wake of a series infant deaths reported from the tribal hamlets in recent months. The infant deaths, caused largely by malnutrition, had stirred a hornet’s nest, forcing the government health machinery to step up its work in Attappady.