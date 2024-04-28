Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital to launch centenary celebrations

April 28, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital is set to cross a milestone of offering 100 years of free Ayurvedic and allopathic treatment to millions of patients. The Charitable Hospital, known among the local people as ‘Dharmasupatri’, will begin its year-long centenary celebrations on Monday.

High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran will inaugurate the celebrations in the evening. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P.M. Varier will release the centenary logo. Film actor Asha Sharat and Almas Hospital chairman P.A. Kabeer will be guests at the function.

The year-long celebrations will have seminars, lectures, exhibitions, cultural programmes, and staging of a drama based on the life of Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier.

Established in 1924, the Charitable Hospital has been offering free allopathic treatment along with Ayurveda treatment. Last year, about two lakh patients were given free treatment there.

Apart from allopathic and Ayurveda outpatient and inpatient wings, the hospital has special clinics for cancer and mental health. Recently, the Charitable Hospital opened a palliative care clinic named Sanjeevanam. A clinical research centre is also functioning at the hospital.

