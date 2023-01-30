Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrates 79th Founder’s Day

January 30, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrated its 79 th Founder’s Day with a variety of programmes at Kottakkal on Monday. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the celebrations. K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, presided over the function.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P.M. Varier welcomed the gathering. Kottakkal Municipal Chairperson Bushra Shabeer spoke. Additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan proposed a vote of thanks.

Delivering the Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier memorial speech on ‘Ayurveda industry: Kerala’s potential and prospects’, Agriculture Department Principal Secretary B. Ashok said when Kerala consumed ₹3,000 crore worth food grains, it consumes ₹8,000 crore worth medicines annually. He added that it called for extraordinary measures to address the disparity, and the huge unemployment of even technically qualified personnel in Kerala.

Commemorating Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier, linguist Ezhumattur Rajaraja Varma said the Arya Vaidya Sala founder was a great revolutionary who opened the ‘sreekovil’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the Viswambhara Temple at Kottakkal for all castes and communities years before the State witnessed the historic Temple Entry Proclamation.

“P.S. Varier owns a legacy that should be read by everyone. He was a visionary who spent his life for the wellness of the world,” Dr. Varma said.

Playback singer K.S. Chithra was the guest of honour at the function. She sang a couple of songs.

Dr. Varier gave away Arya Vaidya Sala’s annual awards and scholarships. Ayana Uthaman P. from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur; Kavya R. from Santhigiri Ayurveda College, Palakkad, and Nandini Venugopal from VPSV Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, received the Centenary Awards.

Malavika V. Varier and Sreeram S. received the AVS Chandramani Anjaria Scholarship. Anusree Jayaraj and Saranya Pramod received the Bhagavandas and Krishnadevi Endowment. Aswathi E., Megha K.V., and Sreeram S. received the Rajarani Memorial Scholarship.

Arya Vaidya Sala clinical research head P.R. Ramesh proposed a vote of thanks.