Kothamangalam church: HC adjourns hearing

Kochi

18 November 2020 03:17 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to next week the hearing on an appeal filed by a few Jacobite faction leaders against a single judge’s directive to the Ernakulam District Collector to take over the Kothamngalam Marthoman church and its assets and hand over them to the vicar of the Orthodox faction.

The appeal was filed by Mathai M.K. and others.

