Koshy panel recommendations to be implemented soon, says Minister

The recommendations of the J.B. Koshy Commission, appointed by the State government to study the problems faced by Christians, will be implemented soon, Minister for Welfare of Minorities V. Abdurahiman informed the Assembly during the discussion on demand for supplementary grants on Monday.

A Chief Secretary-level committee had been formed to implement the recommendations and the Minority Welfare department had begun work in this direction, said the Minister.

The State was committed to ensuring the welfare of minorities, and the recommendations of the J.B. Koshy commission would be implemented just as the recommendations of the Paloli Mohammed Kutty commission that suggested measures for implementing the recommendations of the Sachar commission, which studied the social backwardness of Muslims in the State, said the Minister.

There were 284 recommendations in the report, and the State was exploring ways to implement them. The Minister also decried attempts to portray the disbursal of eligible benefits for minority students as an appeasement tactic by the State government. Scholarships were the main benefits distributed through a centrally sponsored scheme among the students.

The Centre had recently cut down allocations for minority welfare schemes, which was around ₹1,743 crore during the 2019–20 period, but dropped to ₹610 crore during 2023–24 and to ₹223 crore during the expenditure stage, the Minister said.

He also refuted the narrative propagated on social media that the State government had been giving salaries to madrassa teachers. The benefits were being disbursed from a welfare fund, to which the teachers made a monthly contribution, the Minister added.