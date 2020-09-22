Koran issue: NIA inspects C-APT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday inspected the Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (C-APT).
The public sector entity under the Higher Education Department had come under the NIA scanner for receiving Koran imported from the UAE for distribution along with food kits to needy families during Ramzan.
The NIA and other agencies were probing whether the importers of the Koran had used it as a cover for gold smuggling. NIA officers reportedly inspected records, sought video footage related to the Koran import and also quizzed some officials as part of their inquiry.
The Customs had noticed a discrepancy of 14 kg between the declared and actual weight of the consignment. The C-APT had received 32 packets of Koran on March 24. It later transported the packages to Malappuram for distribution at the behest of Minority Welfare and Waqaf Minister K.T. Jaleel.
The transaction became a controversy after the Customs Department, in July last, exposed the smuggling of gold via air cargo consignments addressed to the UAE consulate here. The agency viewed other massive imports during the 2017-2020 period with suspicion. The NIA also evinced interest in the case given its national security implications.
Dr. Jaleel has denied any wrongdoing and termed the acceptance of Koran as a cultural and religious transaction with a friendly nation. However, the UDF and the BJP were agitating for his expulsion from the Cabinet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath