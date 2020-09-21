Koran issue: Customs officials question transporters

The Customs Department on Monday questioned the owner and driver of the lorry that had transported the packets containing Koran addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram as part of its probe into the evasion of Customs duty by fraudulently claiming exemption.

The owner of the lorry claimed that he had no idea about the consignments that landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. “We had only collected it from the air cargo complex at the international airport and delivered to the consulate office at Manacaud,” he said.

The Customs had earlier decided to probe the role of the officials of the Consulate in the alleged conspiracy to evade Customs duty. The duty exemption granted to a diplomatic mission is conditional and it remains no longer valid when the conditions are violated, it said.

The packages weighing about 4.5 tonnes were handed over to others without paying Customs duty in May. The Customs is also looking into nearly 12 instances of exemption granted by the State Protocol Officer to the Consulate in 2017.