Koothali panchayat shows the way in project spending

The only local body in district to utilise 100% of its budget allocation

The only local body in district to utilise 100% of its budget allocation

Kozhikode

Koothali grama panchayat is the only local body in Kozhikode district that has recorded 100% expenditure of its project fund for the financial year 2021-22. The panchayat outshone all the other local bodies in the district, including Kozhikode District Panchayat and Kozhikode Corporation. In fact, the latter two are at the bottom of the table, having spent the lowest in the district.

"It is the result of team work. All the councillors and panchayat officials have done their jobs exceptionally well and on time, resulting in this achievement", Koothali panchayat president Bindhu K.K said.

She especially recalled the dedication of the implementing officers of each project. "They started much early and completed all the works systematically", Ms. Bindhu said.

The budget allocation of Koothali was ₹2.4 crore, of which ₹1.10 crore was plan fund. The major projects implemented were in the sectors of agriculture, welfare and Scheduled Caste development. The projects for distribution of seeds and fertilisation of coconut trees besides distribution of milch cows were completed much ahead of schedule. The ₹66 lakh set aside for road maintenance work was also spent effectively, Ms. Bindhu said.

Ramanattukara Municipality and Kayakkodi grama panchayat are the other local bodies in the district that completed the majority of their projects. On the other hand, the Kozhikode District Panchayat that set aside ₹55.15 crore in the budget, could spend only ₹27.72 crore. The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation utilised only 61.17% of its budget allocation.