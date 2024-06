P.S. Supal, MLA, on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition in Anchal in connection with the State-level launch of Agriculture department’s Koon Gramam project. Anchal block panchayat presidentOmana Murali, grama panchayat president G. Ajith, Agriculture department officials and farmers were present. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the project on Friday (June 28) while Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani and other people’s representatives will attend.