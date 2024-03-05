KOOL skill test results out

March 05, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Results of the skill test of the 13th batch of KOOL (KITEs Open Online Learning) implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) have been announced. Of the 2,451 teachers who participated in this batch, 2,292 (93.51%) passed the course. The training is conducted on the basis of the government order that the certificate obtained on successful completion of the KOOL course is enough to declare teachers’ probation. As many as 42,081 teachers have completed the course so far. The results are available on www.kite.kerala.gov.in, a statement here on Tuesday said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.