Koodu, a safe shelter for children in plantation areas of Idukki in Kerala

November 19, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

With a view to ensuring the protection of children left alone at homes in plantations areas, the Azhutha block panchayat in Idukki has launched a novel project named Koodu.

Officials said the decision to set up the child protection centres followed the murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in June last year. A police inquiry found that the girl was subjected to abuse for long before being murdered. The crime took place when her parents, both plantation workers, were at their workplace.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the SC/ST Development Commission directed the local bodies to take steps to ensure the protection of children in plantation areas. According to officials, a survey held in this connection found that several parents leave home for plantation work early morning and return only in the evening. The children remain alone at their homes during the period, often leading to untoward incidents, including abuse.

As per the survey, as many as 3,645 children residing in 1,658 Layams (cluster homes) in six panchayats under the Azhutha block spend their time alone on days when schools do not function.

Azhutha block panchayat president P. M. Nousahd said the Koodu project will be set up at six centres under five panchayats in the first phase. “The shelters will function at Kumily, Peermade, Elappara, Peruvanthanam, while the Vandiperiyar panchayat will have two. The locations have been identified and the centres will start functioning from the first week of December,” he said.

Azhutha block child development project officer Suma B. said those aged five to 18 years can make use of the facility. “The shelters will function from 7.30 a.m. till 5.30 p.m. Before leaving for work, plantation labourers can shift their children to the facility. Women councillors will be appointed at the centres,” said Ms. Suma, adding that the shelter will function even when schools remain open.

Idukki district child protection officer M.G. Geetha said other block panchayats in the district too have expressed interest in the project. “This comes as a great relief to parents who are forced to leave their children alone at home,” she said.